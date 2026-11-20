JPMorganChase is opening more doors for Filipino students as it strengthens its commitment to youth development through digital skills training and career opportunities in the country's growing technology and business process management sectors.

Now on its second year, the program was conducted in partnership with Junior Achievement of the Philippines (JA Philippines) and covered Grade 11 students from public schools in Taguig, Makati, Mandaluyong and Cebu.

This year's program focused on data analytics, data visualization, storytelling, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions, shifting from its first-year curriculum centered on preparing students for green jobs.

Participants also received mentoring from JPMorganChase professionals, who guided them in identifying real-world challenges and developing data-driven solutions. The program culminated in a team competition featuring digital or AI-enabled projects.

“What we're seeing in IT-BPM is a shift toward higher-value work with AI influencing how jobs are done. This raises the bar for digital fluency, problem-solving, and how teams collaborate,” said Bettina Salmo, JPMorganChase head of the Corporate Centers in the Philippines.

“Career Connect is designed to help participating students strengthen those fundamentals so they can meet the industry where it's headed,” she added.

Meanwhile, JA Philippines Executive Director Dr. Krishna Alejandrino said the initiative gave young people a clearer view of available career opportunities through practical learning and exposure to industry professionals.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a US-based financial services firm with global operations, offering investment banking, consumer and commercial banking, and asset management. As of 30 June 2026, it reported $5 trillion in assets and $375 billion in stockholders' equity.