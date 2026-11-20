The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initially denied Cale88 Foods Corp.’s application to register its sweetened banana chips in February 2022 over inconsistencies in ingredient declarations and deficiencies in product labeling, an agency official testified Friday.

FDA Director IV Pilar Marilyn Pagayunan told the Senate impeachment court that the company’s online application contained ingredient information inconsistent with the label submitted for evaluation.

“There are inconsistency, Your Honor,” Pagayunan said, explaining that the information declared online must match the product label.

“We have to be consistent what you upload and what you put in the online application, it should be the same,” she said.

The company later submitted a letter dated April 30, 2022, informing the FDA that it had corrected the deficiencies and was reapplying for registration.

Pagayunan said Cale88 removed claims about the nutritional properties of cardaba bananas and provided a complete nutrition information declaration.

“It was deleted po yung claims and then there is a complete nutrition information declaration,” she said.

The company also submitted a 29 March 2022 Intertek laboratory report to support the nutritional information on its packaging.

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Pagayunan said manufacturers cannot simply estimate the nutritional content declared on prepackaged food labels.

“You cannot just put, hindi pwede pong manghula na ito ang protein content, ito yung total fat, ito yung carbohydrates,” she said, adding that such declarations must be supported by a certificate of analysis.