Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), one of the world's leading esports and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) titles, has been named Esports Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2026.

Held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, United States, on 17 November, the ceremony gathered players, teams, content creators and industry leaders to recognize achievements in global esports. The latest win adds to MLBB's growing list of international accolades.

The victory coincides with MLBB's 10th anniversary, as its developer, MOONTON Games, continues to expand the game's international reach.

With more than 1.5 billion installations and 110 million monthly active users, MLBB has also maintained its position as the world's most-watched mobile esports title since 2021, based on data from Esports Charts.

Ray Ng, head of esports ecosystem at MOONTON Games, thanked the Esports Awards and the global MLBB community for the recognition, saying the company aims to bring the game to every continent and reach more audiences.

The recognition follows a landmark year for MLBB esports, highlighted by the M7 World Championship's record 5.68 million peak concurrent viewers, making it the most-watched mobile esports tournament in history.

MLBB also expanded its presence in international competitions, with the Mid Season Cup and Women's International making their European debuts at the Esports World Cup 2026 in Paris, France. The game likewise debuted as a medal event at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The game's international expansion will continue in 2027, as the M8 World Championship makes its European debut. The tournament will begin with its Wild Card stage in Bangkok, Thailand, before moving to Istanbul, Türkiye, for the Main Stage and Grand Finals.