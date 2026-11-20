“To the west, we defend sovereignty. To the east, we secure our destiny. We have the geography, the people, the principles that guide us, and the law on our side.”

National Security Adviser Eduardo Oban Jr. on Friday urged the Philippines to expand its security strategy toward the Philippine Sea, warning that the country's strategic location does not automatically guarantee its security.

Speaking at the Pilipinas Conference organized by the Stratbase Institute, Oban called for a broader approach to national security that goes beyond territorial defense to address geopolitical, economic and technological threats.

“We must also look east, to the Philippine Sea, where an equally vital part of our security and our future is taking shape,” Oban said.

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The Philippines' location between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea places it at the center of regional security interests but also exposes it to external pressure, economic dependencies and potential conflict.

“Our location may make us indispensable to others, but it does not automatically give us greater security, stronger capabilities, or more room to make our own decisions,” he said.

To address these vulnerabilities, Oban proposed shifting the Philippines from a strategically important location to a strategically capable nation, with stronger institutions, resilient infrastructure and greater capacity to make independent decisions.

“Our task, therefore, is not simply to defend our geography, but to turn it into a lasting source of national strength,” he added.

Beyond military deterrence

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While military modernization, defense partnerships and credible deterrence remain important, Oban warned that these measures alone cannot address every form of coercion.

He introduced the concept of strategic non-paralysis, which refers to the country's ability to maintain essential government functions and make independent decisions despite simultaneous military, cyber or economic disruptions.

“This does not replace deterrence. It reinforces it. While deterrence seeks to prevent aggression, strategic non-paralysis ensures that disruptions cannot easily immobilize the country or force concessions,” he said.

The approach also involves protecting critical infrastructure, communication networks, maritime routes and economic systems.

Philippine Sea Resilience Initiative 2031

As part of the proposed strategy, Oban introduced the Philippine Sea Resilience Initiative 2031, a five-year framework for strengthening regional security and crisis preparedness.

The proposal focuses on four priorities: integrated early warning systems for maritime, cyber and economic threats; protection of undersea cables and critical infrastructure; preparedness for simultaneous disruptions; and alternative systems to keep essential government functions operating during crises.

It would build on existing partnerships and ASEAN-centered mechanisms involving the Philippines, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Palau, the United States and other regional partners.

“Our shared vulnerability should become the basis for shared resilience, not sources of regional instability,” Oban said.

Under the proposed timeline, participating countries would have until 2031 to develop measurable capabilities, reduce vulnerabilities and strengthen crisis response.

Despite the emphasis on the Philippine Sea, Oban maintained that the shift would not weaken the country's commitment to defending its rights in the West Philippine Sea.

“Looking east is not turning away from the West Philippine Sea. It is seeing the whole picture,” he said.