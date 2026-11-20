The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has referred estafa and environmental complaints to the Department of Justice (DOJ) against four individuals allegedly involved in the dumping of 29 dead pets in a vacant lot in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Named as respondents were Ahjay Pet Crematorium owner Jonathan Legaspi, Jeffrey Haylar, Jenina Haylar and Reiner Peñaflor.

According to the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), which is assisting five verified pet owners, the animals were supposed to be cremated for fees ranging from P6,000 to P12,500 each.

Instead, their remains were allegedly discarded in Bulacan.

Forensic tests conducted by the NBI also found that the urns provided to pet owners did not contain animal ashes but traces of silicon, iron, potassium and aluminum.

PAWS lawyer Anna Cabrera said the organization was gathering additional evidence to pursue syndicated estafa charges and other criminal complaints against those allegedly involved.

“For now, we have only filed charges of simple estafa, not syndicated estafa. However, we are still gathering evidence and building the case so that we can pursue syndicated estafa charges,” Cabrera said.

She explained that syndicated estafa requires the participation of at least five individuals who conspired to defraud victims.

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Investigators are examining the alleged roles of other individuals, including those responsible for transporting and disposing of the animals' remains.

Authorities are also looking into the possible involvement of the crematorium owner's wife, who allegedly received payments through her GCash account.

“Only four individuals have been charged so far but we are trying to gather more evidence to make it syndicated estafa charges,” Cabrera said.

Syndicated estafa carries more severe penalties than ordinary estafa and is generally classified as a non-bailable offense.