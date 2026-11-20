KABUGAO, Apayao — An Indigenous environmental watchdog in Apayao raised an urgent alarm on 20 November, warning residents of renewed preparatory activities and corporate leadership changes surrounding the controversial 250-megawatt Gened 2 Hydroelectric Power Project.

Sumikad Tada’ – Movement for the Defense of Apayao Diversity flagged a Special Land Use Permit (SLUP) granted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Cordillera on 1 December 2025. According to the group, the permit authorizes the use of 31.8487 hectares of forest lands in Kabugao for preparatory facilities and infrastructure tied to the dam. Specifically, the permit allows for the construction of three access roads, two batching plants, two operator’s village lots, one quarry area, one spoil area, one stockpile site, one workshop or store, one installation area, and a contractor’s camp.

The movement called the attention of the recent leadership and personnel developments involving the project proponent, Pan Pacific. The group noted that Pan Pacific’s presidency has been replaced by Yang Chih-Chun, and reported that Chinese nationals have been seen in Poblacion, Kabugao. SUMIKAD tada' pointed out that in recent months, San Miguel revealed it owns shares in Pan Pacific and introduced a new project team composed largely of individuals with backgrounds working for San Miguel.