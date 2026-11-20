Dr. Ceferino Rodolfo takes on the witness stand for the 45th day of Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday, 20 November, 2026 in Pasay City.| Aram Lascano, SPPA POOL

Cale88 Foods Corp. reported a 75% reduction in its workforce in 2025, from 201 employees to 50, which the company attributed to a period of non-operation during a change in management and ownership, a Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) official testified Friday.

DTI Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo presented a Board of Investments (BOI) inspection report detailing the decline during the 45th day of Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial.

“During the inspection, the firm's compliance with its terms and conditions has been discussed, particularly, its direct labor commitment. For 2025, which is Year 3, the firm had to maintain direct labor of 39. Yun po kasi yung nakalagay doon sa kanyang specific terms and conditions na cinommit po sa atin sa gobyerno. But based on the 2025 BOI Form S-1, the firm had an actual labor of 50 while in 2024 they had reported 201,” Roldolfo said, reading the report.

“In response to the inquiry on the reduction of the number of labor from 2024 to 2025, the firm explained that it was attributable to a period of non-operation in 2025 due to the change in management and ownership,” he added.

The inspection, conducted on 18 May, also examined Cale88's compliance with its BOI registration conditions, particularly its commitment to maintain at least 39 direct employees in its third year of operations.

Despite losing 151 workers in a year, the company reported 50 employees in 2025, still above its minimum employment commitment.

Rodolfo said BOI-registered companies are required to report changes in ownership and submit their previous and current ownership structures, including their General Information Sheets (GIS), before and after the transfer.

Ownership change

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However, prosecutor Erwin Matib questioned whether the BOI had actually approved Cale88's change in ownership.

Matib presented a BOI letter dated 9 October, whose transmittal described the agency's response as an approval of the company's request. He pointed out that the attached communication did not expressly state that the ownership change had been approved.

Rodolfo agreed that the agency had merely acknowledged the information submitted by Cale88.

“Note. Wala pong approval dito,” he told the prosecution.

The employment figures presented by Rodolfo also differed from Cale88’s corporate filings submitted during the proceedings.