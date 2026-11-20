Chief Justice Rodil V. Zalameda will attend his first flag-raising ceremony as head of the Philippine judiciary on Monday, 23 November 2026, at 8 a.m. at the Supreme Court courtyard in Manila.

Zalameda is expected to address court officials and personnel during the ceremony, according to an advisory from the Supreme Court's Office of the Spokesperson.

The event will mark his first appearance at the high court's flag-raising ceremony since assuming the judiciary's top post.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Zalameda as the Philippines' 28th chief justice from a shortlist of five candidates submitted by the Judicial and Bar Council.

He succeeded Alexander Gesmundo, who retired upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70, and took his oath of office in November 2026.

Zalameda joined the Supreme Court as an associate justice in August 2019, replacing retired Associate Justice Mariano del Castillo.

Before his appointment to the high court, he served as a Court of Appeals associate justice beginning in 2008 and chaired its 17th Division.

He also served as Mandaluyong City prosecutor and held a position at the Makati Regional Trial Court, becoming the first former city prosecutor to lead the Philippine judiciary.