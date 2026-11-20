Senate Finance Committee Chairman JV Ejercito on Friday, 20 November 2026, filed a committee report proposing P204.634 billion in amendments to the 2027 national budget, prioritizing health care, education and infrastructure while removing P97 billion worth of projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Ejercito filed Committee Report No. 131 on House Bill 10858, or the proposed 2027 General Appropriations Bill, containing P113.286 billion in additional allocations and P91.348 billion in realignments of existing appropriations.

Among the proposed amendments is a P52 billion increase in health sector funding, including an additional P19.8 billion for the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

The increase would bring PhilHealth's allocation to P94.2 billion from the P74.4 billion proposed in the House version.

The Department of Health's Office of the Secretary would also receive an additional P9.6 billion, including P5.49 billion for the Health Facilities Enhancement Program, P1.6 billion for immunization and P1.1 billion for health promotion.

The committee also proposed realigning medical assistance funds to directly support hospitals implementing the Zero Balance Billing program.

These include P7.6 billion for DOH hospitals, P2 billion for legacy hospitals and P1 billion for local government hospitals.

“Ang gusto natin dito mas mabilis at diretso na ang tulong sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa indigent patients at senior citizens. Hindi na nila kailangang magpunta sa kung saan-saan para makakuha ng assistance, sa ospital mismo, matutulungan sila,” Ejercito said.

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Education, infrastructure prioritized

For education, the committee proposed P15.3 billion in additional funding and realignments for the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and state universities and colleges.

Of this amount, P11.8 billion would go to DepEd, including P11 billion for the School-Based Feeding Program to support universal feeding for kindergarten and Grade 1 pupils.

State universities and colleges would receive P2.8 billion, including P855 million for the Smart Campus 2.0 initiative.

“Importante na matugunan natin hindi lamang ang kalidad ng edukasyon kundi pati ang pangangailangan ng ating mga mag-aaral. Kapag busog at malusog ang bata, mas handa siyang matuto. Gusto rin nating mapabuti ang mga pasilidad at learning environment sa ating mga state universities and colleges,” Ejercito said.

The committee also proposed P68.797 billion for foreign-assisted infrastructure projects, primarily to restore funding reductions made in the House version of the budget.

This includes P4.7 billion in government counterpart funding for the Metro Manila Subway Project and P30 billion in loan proceeds for the subway and North-South Commuter Railway projects.

The transportation sector would receive a P35.993 billion increase, including approximately P34 billion for railway projects, P600 million for airports and P146.5 million for road-related initiatives such as the EDSA Busway and Active Transport Bike Share System.

“Hindi natin dapat hayaang maantala ang mga proyektong magpapagaan sa biyahe ng ating mga kababayan. Kailangan nating pondohan nang maayos ang mga railway projects at iba pang transport infrastructure para magkaroon tayo ng mas mabilis, maayos, at ligtas na public transportation,” Ejercito said.

P97B in DPWH projects removed

To finance the additional allocations, the Senate committee identified new funding sources and removed P97 billion worth of DPWH projects.

Of the amount, P87 billion covering 3,132 projects failed to comply with documentary requirements, according to Ejercito.

The committee also identified P14.041 billion in new funding sources and P7.065 billion from various government agencies.

Meanwhile, the amendments include an additional P1 billion Quick Response Fund for the Department of Agriculture and P1 billion for the National Irrigation Administration to strengthen preparedness for El Niño.

Another P27.369 billion was proposed for various government agencies based on additional funding requests and recommendations made during Senate budget hearings.

The committee report was signed by Ejercito and other senators, including Senate President Pro Tempore Vicente Sotto III, Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Risa Hontiveros, Panfilo Lacson, Bam Aquino and Francis Escudero.