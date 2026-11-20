Supreme Court (SC) Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen greets participants during the Philippine Dispute Resolution Center, Inc. (PDRC) 30th Anniversary Conference, “PDRC at 30: Leading Philippine ADR into the Future,” held at EDSA Shangri-La Hotel in Mandaluyong City on November 16, 2026. (Photo courtesy of the SC Communications Office)

Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen has urged lawyers and arbitrators to look beyond legal technicalities and consider the human consequences of their decisions, stressing that resolving disputes requires understanding the people and relationships involved.

Delivering the keynote address at the Philippine Dispute Resolution Center Inc.'s (PDRC) 30th anniversary celebration, titled "PDRC at 30: Leading Philippine ADR into the Future," Leonen said conflicts should not be treated merely as contractual disagreements or legal proceedings.

"A conflict is not yet a case, and it is certainly not a file," Leonen told participants. "It is a relationship under strain. Two parties expected something of each other, and the expectation failed. Every conflict, therefore, carries a history, and every history has a face."

Drawing from his experience as the government's chief peace negotiator in talks with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), Leonen recalled how negotiations over the structure of a Bangsamoro police force reached a breakthrough through carefully crafted compromise language.

He said the negotiations demonstrated the importance of distinguishing between what parties publicly demand and what they actually need to resolve a conflict.

Leonen also described disputes as opportunities to identify circumstances that parties may not have anticipated when they entered into agreements.

He characterized a dispute as “the first honest report” of unforeseen developments, allowing parties to address gaps and weaknesses in their original contracts.

The magistrate emphasized the importance of what he called the “pause,” or the interval between opposing positions and final decisions.

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He explained that this period allows lawyers, arbitrators and judges to examine disputes from different perspectives before reaching conclusions.

While recognizing the need for efficient proceedings, Leonen warned that speed should not undermine meaningful deliberation.

“Delay is time taken from the parties. The interval is time given to understand them. A well-designed, expedited process removes the first and protects the second. Speed should shorten the delay, never the interval.”

Leonen also distinguished the authority of judges from that of arbitrators, explaining that judges derive their powers from the Constitution and the law, while arbitrators exercise authority based on the consent of the parties.

He said this distinction allows parties to select arbitrators with specialized knowledge and experience relevant to their disputes.

However, he stressed that consent also defines the limits of an arbitrator's authority.

“An arbitral tribunal has no power over anyone who did not agree. It cannot compel compliance on its own,” Leonen said.

The senior associate justice further cautioned that arbitration decisions may affect individuals and communities beyond those directly involved in the proceedings.

He urged dispute resolution practitioners to remain conscious of these broader consequences and ensure that the pursuit of legal solutions does not overlook the dignity and welfare of those affected.