President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has welcomed China's warm reception of the Philippine delegation during the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, despite continuing tensions between Manila and Beijing over the West Philippine Sea.

Speaking to Philippine journalists before departing China on Friday, 20 November 2026, Marcos said he had no opportunity to hold substantive discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the proposed South China Sea Code of Conduct or maritime disputes.

“As you can imagine, it’s very hard to have an extended interaction with President Xi because he is also very, very busy. The same thing when I was in ASEAN, it’s very hard for me to have a long meeting with anyone,” Marcos said.

Nevertheless, the President described the reception extended by his Chinese hosts as encouraging, saying both countries could maintain diplomatic engagement despite their differences.

“But I have to say the way we have been received here in China is very encouraging and very gratifying. That despite our differences with China, we still find ways to communicate and to make things better,” he said.

'Anak' a gracious choice

Marcos also expressed appreciation for China's decision to play Freddie Aguilar's iconic Filipino song “Anak” during his entrance with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos at a welcoming event.

The song choice had drawn criticism and ridicule from some administration detractors, but Marcos described it as a thoughtful gesture by the Chinese organizers.

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“It was a very good choice. Actually, Anak was only played when I came in. They played ‘Leron-leron Sinta’ in the gala,” Marcos said.

The President said he was initially surprised by the selection but acknowledged the song's international popularity.

“I was actually surprised. But it's hardly surprising. Anak is the biggest international Philippine hit that we have. I looked it up because I asked why it is so significant. Anak has been translated into 51 languages, and you hear that song in Europe and in the States, in Africa and Latin America, everywhere,” he said.

Marcos described the musical tribute as “a very, very warm gesture from the Chinese, I guess, just to make you feel at home.”

$87M investment in Batangas

Beyond diplomatic engagements, Marcos announced an $87 million investment plan by Chinese manufacturer C&U Group to establish a production facility in Alitagtag, Batangas.

The President said he met with company executives to discuss the proposed fully integrated manufacturing facility for bearings and bearing components.

“I met with executives of C&U Group to discuss their plans to establish a fully integrated manufacturing facility for bearings and bearing components in Alitagtag, Batangas. Once operational, this is envisioned to become their largest production base outside China and their only manufacturing facility in Southeast Asia.”

Marcos said the investment plan reflected continued confidence in the Philippines as a manufacturing destination despite economic challenges.

He attributed the interest of Chinese investors partly to government reforms intended to improve the country's investment climate.

“They say that the changes that we have made to the different parts of the economy have provided them incentives to come, which have made the Philippines into a more attractive investment destination,” Marcos said.