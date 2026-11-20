The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has presented Felicito Guevarra, a plunder co-accused of detained Leyte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, before the Sandiganbayan following his surrender to authorities.

In a statement Friday, 20 November 2026, the NBI said its agents brought Guevarra before the Sandiganbayan Third Division and submitted the return of the warrant of arrest.

Guevarra surrendered to agents of the NBI's Public Corruption Division (NBI-PCD) on Thursday morning, 19 November, at Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Forbes Park, Makati City.

The surrender followed the issuance of an arrest warrant by the Sandiganbayan Third Division.

“Through counsel, Guevarra conveyed his intention to surrender, and the NBI coordinated with counsel to arrange the time and place of his surrender,” the bureau said.

The NBI said its agents informed Guevarra of the reason for his arrest, explained his constitutional and statutory rights, and advised him that the execution of the warrant was being recorded using an alternative recording device.

He was subsequently brought to NBI headquarters in Pasay City for a medico-legal examination and standard booking procedures.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Ombudsman announced that it had formally granted conditional immunity to Guevarra, president of Samchan Foreign Exchange Corporation, following his surrender.

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“The Office granted Mr. Guevarra conditional immunity under Section 17 of Republic Act No. 6770 because his testimony and records are necessary to establish the truth in this case,” the Ombudsman said in a statement.

“The immunity rests on his full and truthful testimony,” it added.

Section 17 of Republic Act 6770, or the Ombudsman Act of 1989, provides for the granting of immunity under specified conditions to individuals whose testimony or possession of evidence is necessary to establish the truth in an investigation or proceeding.