Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Assistant Secretary Loreto Acharon has been appointed a regular member of the International Labour Organization's (ILO) Committee on Freedom of Association (CFA).

In a statement Friday, 20 November 2026, the DOLE said Acharon was selected on 18 November to represent the Philippines on the committee.

“Asec. Acharon's appointment reflects the Philippines’ continuing participation in the ILO and its work to promote and protect labor rights and strengthen cooperation between workers and employers,” the department said.

“Through its continued participation in the ILO, the Philippines remains committed to promoting workers' rights, strengthening labor relations, and advancing decent work for all,” it added.

The CFA examines complaints involving alleged violations of freedom of association and collective bargaining rights, two fundamental labor principles recognized under international labor standards.

The committee plays a key role in reviewing concerns over workers' and employers' rights to organize and engage in collective bargaining.

Acharon, a lawyer, was appointed DOLE assistant secretary for regional operations in the Visayas and Mindanao in August 2026.

Before joining the labor department, he served as representative of General Santos City from 2022 to 2025.