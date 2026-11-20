THE proposed Pax Silica AI hub in New Clark City spearheaded by the Philippine government's Bases Conversion and Development Authority and the United States Department of State, will have Foxconn positioned as anchor tenant. The infrastructure will be funded heavily via United States International Development Finance Corp. investment programs. The framework agreement for the 1,618-hectare site is now being finalized by the US and Philippine governments.

The proposed implementation of the US-led Pax Silica initiative in the Philippines will undergo the legislative process, with Congress expected to hold hearings and deliberate on the project, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said on 20 November.

Romualdez said legislation is being proposed to establish the initiative, which would open a portion of the Clark Economic Zone for a manufacturing hub focused on technology-related products.

"I think it's being proposed na magkakaroon ng legislation which in a way is good dahil dyan sa Congress at sa Senate, dyan magkakaroon ng debate, it will be open for hearings," Romualdez said.

"Gagawin nilang law. Parang idadaan yan sa ating Kongreso," the ambassador added.

Romualdez said the legislative process would allow concerns surrounding the project to be discussed publicly and expressed hope that congressional deliberations would be fast-tracked.

"Yes, that is the plan. 'Yan ang sinasabi sa akin ng ating mga namumuno sa project na 'yan," the envoy said, adding that the arrangement should be transparent.

Romualdez said the proposed hub would not involve data center operations and that concerns over energy, water use, and the displacement of indigenous communities were being addressed.



“Alam natin na wala namang data center talaga na ilalagay diyan. So wala na yun,” Romualdez said.



“The issue of the indigenous people, inaayos na rin nila yan,” he added.

The ambassador identified nickel and other critical minerals as key components of the initiative, saying local processing could give Philippine resources higher value and help legitimate mining operators compete against illegal miners.

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Romualdez added that Pax Silica was not exclusive to the United States, as other participating countries would also benefit from access to critical minerals needed for emerging technologies.