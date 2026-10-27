Kidapawan Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo has ordered a penitential rite and Mass of Reparation at Sta. Teresita del Niño Jesus Parish in M'lang, Cotabato, following a break-in that resulted in the desecration of the Blessed Sacrament.

In a decree dated 26 October, Bagaforo described the incident as “an act of sacrilege” after unidentified intruders reportedly broke into the church's tabernacle and scattered consecrated bread and wine on the floor.

“This heinous violation is not a mere property crime; it is a direct assault on the real presence of Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist, which is the source and summit of our Catholic faith,” Bagaforo said.

The bishop ordered the suspension of Masses and other sacramental celebrations inside the church until a formal penitential rite and Mass of Reparation are conducted.

“The church building will be liturgically restored only through a formal Penitential Rite and Mass of Reparation,” he said.

Bagaforo also instructed the parish priest to leave the main altar bare and organize penitential activities outside the church.

He directed parish officials to cooperate with law enforcement authorities investigating the break-in.

The bishop urged parishioners to participate in confession and acts of penance as the community prepares for the church's liturgical restoration.

“Let this tragedy awaken in everyone a renewed vigilance, profound reverence, and deeper devotion whenever approaching the Most Blessed Sacrament,” Bagaforo said.