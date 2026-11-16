The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has assured the on time completion of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project.

DOTR Secretary Vince Dizon, together with Undersecretary IC Calaguas, key local government unit (LGU) officials, and project contractors conducted an inspection of the NSCR project at the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga on 16 November 2026

Dizon assured that the construction of the first airport expressway of the country is on schedule. He added that the inspection is a response to the order of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to expedite the progress of the NSCR for the benefit of the passengers.

He furthered that the Valenzuela-Malolos, Bulacan segment of the NSCR will completed in the first quarter of 2028, while the Clark segment is being expedited to connect the segment to the Clark International Airport.

Valued at ₱873.6 billion, the NSCR stands as the DOTr’s flagship infrastructure initiative, co-financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Spanning 147 kilometers across 30 local government units and featuring 35 modern stations, the high-capacity rail system will seamlessly connect Clark International Airport (CRK) in the north all the way down to Calamba, Laguna, in the south.