Labor group urges PNP to release arrested ASEAN protesters

SECURITY tightens around Manila as authorities close roads leading to Ayala Bridge and Recto Avenue toward Mendiola Peace Arch, restricting access to motorists and pedestrians ahead of planned protests during the 49th ASEAN Summit on Sunday.

A labor group on Monday, 16 November, called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to release protesters arrested during demonstrations against activities surrounding the 49th ASEAN Summit.

“Release everyone held solely for peaceful protest or news coverage and drop charges based on those activities,” Nagkakaisa! Labor Coalition chairperson Sonny Matula said.

The lawyer condemned the arrests made on Sunday, 15 November, and reminded authorities that the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

“Workers and students have every right to question how President [Donald] Trump’s visit and the Pax Silica agenda affect Philippine sovereignty and whose interests ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) deals serve,” Matula said.

“For workers, the test is whether those deals deliver decent jobs, living wages, social protection, and stronger Philippine industries,” he added.

Meanwhile, Matula expressed concern that those arrested were allegedly denied access to lawyers.

He stressed that “police must allow counsel to confer privately with anyone arrested or detained at all times, without delay.”

Matula also demanded that the PNP account for every detainee and inform their families and lawyers of their whereabouts, the grounds for their arrest, and the status of their cases.

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He further urged the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to investigate the arrests and alleged obstruction of access to legal counsel.