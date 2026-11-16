UN chief reaffirms support for law of the sea

“We [s]tand for the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, and we consider that it is very important to have a successful negotiation with the code of conduct that is being conducted at the present moment about ASEAN,” Guterres said.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres reaffirmed the organization's support for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on Monday, amid China's continued rejection of the 2016 arbitral ruling favoring the Philippines in the South China Sea.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila, Guterres was asked how the United Nations could preserve the credibility of international dispute settlement mechanisms when countries refuse to recognize legally binding decisions.

“We [s]tand for the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, and we consider that it is very important to have a successful negotiation with the code of conduct that is being conducted at the present moment about ASEAN,” Guterres said.

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The Philippines filed an arbitration case against China in 2013 under the administration of former President Benigno Aquino III.

In 2016, an arbitral tribunal under the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) ruled in favor of the Philippines, finding no legal basis for China's expansive nine-dash-line claims over much of the South China Sea, including areas within the West Philippine Sea.

The ruling is final and legally binding, but Beijing has rejected it despite being a party to UNCLOS.

Chinese activities in the West Philippine Sea have continued, including reported incidents of vessel ramming and the use of high-pressure water cannons against Philippine boats.

Guterres, who is nearing the end of his 10-year tenure as UN chief, also commended ASEAN's efforts to advance negotiations on a Code of Conduct (CoC) in the South China Sea and help sustain the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand.

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Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said Sunday that ASEAN and China would miss their 2026 deadline for concluding the CoC negotiations, one of the Philippines' priorities during its ASEAN chairmanship.

Lazaro reported “substantial completion” of the draft agreement, although differences over key provisions remained unresolved.

Negotiations will continue under Singapore's ASEAN chairmanship next year.

UN raises concern over Myanmar crisis

Guterres also expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Myanmar, calling for civilian protection and unrestricted humanitarian access.

“Human suffering has reached epic proportions. I call on all parties to protect civilians, uphold international law, and allow safe, sustained, and unhindered humanitarian access. Nearly a decade after their forced mass displacement, the Rohingyas still await accountability for grave violations and the conditions for safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable return,” he said.

“Until these conditions are met, states have a duty to protect those fleeing violence and persecution,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lazaro, who also serves as ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar, said regional leaders had agreed to maintain Myanmar's nonpolitical representation at high-level meetings until meaningful progress is achieved under the bloc's Five-Point Consensus (5PC).

She said leaders agreed to pursue a “calibrated engagement, step-by-step and progress-based approach” toward restoring Myanmar's full political representation.

Guterres reaffirmed the UN's continued support for implementing the 5PC and pursuing an inclusive, Myanmar-led political solution.

“This is my final ASEAN-UN Summit as Secretary-General, but I will always remain inspired by and committed to this region's continuing journey,” he said.

Earlier Monday, during the 19th ASEAN-UN Summit chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Guterres commended the Philippines for its peace efforts in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

He highlighted the region's parliamentary elections as a milestone in consolidating peace in the southern Philippines.

“Allow me to start by strongly congratulating you [on] the successful conducting of elections in BARMM, fully consolidating a remarkable peace process. This should serve as an example well beyond the Philippines and this region,” Guterres said.