Police Major Jerickson Sangalang is the second witness on the 30th day of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte in Pasay City on Monday, 28 September 2026.

An anti-money laundering expert is among four witnesses Vice President Sara Duterte’s defense team wants to present before the Senate impeachment court on Nov. 19 and 20 to counter allegations under Article II of her impeachment complaint.

In a 13 November manifestation, the defense asked the court to subpoena Atty. Rainer Dela Fuente of AML Consulting PH to testify on legal concepts under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA), as amended, and identify relevant documents.

It also wants Dela Fuente to submit his curriculum vitae and documents supporting his qualifications.

The three other proposed witnesses are Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official Pilar Marilyn Pagayunan, and Rowena Mendoza or a representative of the Center for International Expositions and Missions (CITEM).

Rodolfo, who also heads the Board of Investments (BOI), is expected to testify on the registration of Cale88 Foods Corp. with the agency and produce its registration documents and certificate.

Pagayunan, director of the FDA's Center for Food Regulation and Research, is expected to discuss Cale88's product registration for its sweetened banana chips and submit related documents.

Mendoza or another CITEM representative is expected to testify on the agency's communications with Cale88, including invitations for the company to participate in food expositions.

The defense also sought copies of correspondence and invitations involving Cale88 and the DTI or CITEM.