Scenes of a chaotic dispersal and nine arrests as progressive groups under the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan attempt to march toward the Philippine International Convention Center before being violently dispersed by the Philippine National Police in Manila, on November 15. Before the march, BAYAN rallyists reported harassment as fart bombs, alleged feces, and urine littered Liwasang Bonifacio, which they suspect was a deliberate attempt to “sabotage” their protest. Protesters were also doused with foul-smelling water during the dispersal along Taft Avenue. The protest was part of a series of actions opposing US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Philippines for the ongoing ASEAN Summit. l

The arrest of more than 200 protesters in Metro Manila during the opening of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit was the biggest single-day mass arrest under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) president Renato Reyes Jr..

Reyes estimated that around 300 protesters were arrested in Sucat, Muntinlupa City, nine at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila, and 21 Central Luzon delegates in San Rafael, Bulacan.

“This is the biggest mass arrest in a single day under the Marcos Jr regime. This is more than the number of arrested last September 21. And ironically, way more than the arrests made on flood control corruption,” Reyes said in a social media post.

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The arrests followed a police blockade in Sucat, where Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan members had gathered to join demonstrations in Manila against the proposed Pax Silica initiative and the scheduled visit of US President Donald Trump.

The Southern Police District reported 236 people apprehended in Sucat, while the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported eight arrests in Manila. NCRPO spokesperson Police Maj. Hazel Asilo said around 211 protesters remained at Camp Bagong Diwa on Monday as authorities processed their cases for possible inquest proceedings.

‘Police brutality’

Reyes said BAYAN would file complaints against police officers over alleged brutality and violations of protesters’ rights.

“Definitely magkakaso po kami sa mga kapulisan,” he said in a radio interview, rejecting the Philippine National Police's claim that officers exercised maximum tolerance.

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“Well, unang-una po ang pinapatupad ng PNP ngayon ay police brutality, hindi maximum tolerance,” he added.

Charm Marananan, lead paralegal of Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan, said detainees at Camp Bagong Diwa were held in a poorly ventilated multipurpose hall with insufficient fans. Some had injuries and received only first aid, she said.

“Marami sa kanila may mga injuries. First aid pa lang yung mangyayari,” Marananan told reporters outside the detention facility.

She said legal representatives who arrived at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday were allowed to see detainees only at around 10 p.m., after repeatedly asserting their right of access. She also reported alleged physical and verbal abuse by police.

Freedom of expression

Reyes said police surrounded the protesters and prevented them from marching toward the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, the ASEAN Summit venue.

“How do you justify police kicking protesters slumped on the ground? How do you justify arresting protesters in a freedom park? How do you justify denying arrested persons access to their lawyers?” Reyes said.

National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers lawyer Katherine Panguban said the absence of a rally permit did not, by itself, justify arrests at a designated freedom park.

“Regardless kung may permit o wala, primary pa rin ang freedom of expression and freedom of assembly,” Panguban said.

Under Batas Pambansa 880, or the Public Assembly Act of 1985, assemblies in duly established freedom parks are exempt from permit requirements, subject to the law’s other provisions.