Vice President Sara Duterte led a reading activity at an elementary school in Iloilo, where she read a book she authored to pupils as part of the observance of National Reading Month.

Duterte visited Sara Central Elementary School in Sara, Iloilo, on 12 November and read Isang Kaibigan, a book about the value of friendship amid difficult circumstances, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) said.

“Mas naging espesyal din ang araw na ito dahil nagkaroon tayo ng pagkakataong ibahagi sa mga bata ang kuwento sa librong Isang Kaibigan, na naglalarawan kung ano ang ibig sabihin ng pagiging magkaibigan,” the OVP wrote on social media about Duterte's visit.

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The activity was intended to encourage reading among young learners and develop their reading comprehension skills.

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) also distributed PagbaBAGo bags containing school supplies, dental kits and raincoats to the pupils.

The visit coincided with National Reading Month, observed every November to promote reading and literacy among Filipinos.