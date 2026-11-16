The emergency room of Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center (OMMC) reached 191 percent of its capacity Monday, prompting the city government to advise patients to seek treatment at nearby hospitals.

“As of 9:00 AM, Nobyembre 16, umabot na sa 191% ang Emergency Room capacity ng Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center (OMMC),” the Manila city government said in an advisory on 16 November 2026.

City officials appealed for patience and understanding as the hospital struggled with the influx of patients.

The local government advised those seeking medical attention to consider other nearby medical facilities to ease congestion at OMMC.

It also assured the public that city ambulances were ready to transport patients to other hospitals when necessary.

Meanwhile, the city government reported seven new dengue cases and six additional influenza-like illness (ILI) cases Monday.

The latest figures brought Manila's cumulative dengue cases this year to 4,953, while ILI cases reached 3,151.