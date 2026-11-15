31 arrested in Bohol scam operations – NBI

Thirty-one persons including Filipinos and foreigners were arrested during operations conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) against scam facilities in Bohol.

The bureau said the 31 persons were arrested in four locations Panglao and Dauis last November 10 and 11 during the service of Warrants to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD) that was led by the NBI’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives, and Foreign Malign Influence Unit (NBI-CFMIU).

Following inquest proceedings, prosecutors already approved the filing of charges against those arrested for alleged social engineering and economic sabotage under the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

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The agency said those arrested were involved in various scam operations valued at $10 million.

The scams allegedly being committed by the facilities included investment, cryptocurrency, and love scams.

“The alleged scheme targeted Filipinos and foreign nationals, including Spanish citizens, by exploiting their expectations of financial security or companionship,” the NBI noted.

Following surveillance operations on the scam facilities, the NBI applied for WSSECDs which was granted by the Lapu-Lapu City Regional Trial Court (RTC).

NBI investigators found that the four facilities were interconnected and share personnel and documents.

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“Further examination of passports and immigration records indicated prior travel to or a stay in Cambodia,” the bureau disclosed.