The Missionary Sisters of Mary (MSM) have appealed for the return of sacred items stolen from their chapel in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, following the discovery of the theft and desecration of consecrated hosts.

The congregation said it discovered the incident on 12 November 2026, with several religious items missing, including the tabernacle, chalice, monstrance and ciborium.

“Our only hope is to recover these sacred items and bring them back to their rightful place,” the congregation said.

The sisters appealed to anyone who may have unknowingly purchased the stolen items to return them, stressing their religious significance.

They also urged individuals with information about the missing objects to contact the congregation.

“They are not ordinary objects, nor are they simply pieces of metal that can be sold or weighed,” the MSM said.

“They hold profound religious and spiritual significance to our chapel and to our Catholic faith,” the congregation added.