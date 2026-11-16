San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza on Monday, 16 November 2026, called for an independent investigation into the arrests of hundreds of protesters during demonstrations coinciding with the opening of the 49th ASEAN Summit.

The president of Caritas Philippines urged the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and other independent bodies to examine allegations of police abuses, including incidents involving journalists and Church property.

“I urge the Commission on Human Rights and other competent, independent bodies to investigate the arrests and all reported abuses, including those involving journalists and Church property,” Alminaza said.

“Authorities must cooperate fully, preserve relevant evidence and allow independent access to detainees,” he added.

The bishop stressed that law enforcement personnel must be held accountable for any violations established through an investigation.

“Authorities have a responsibility to protect public safety,” Alminaza said.

“That responsibility must be exercised with restraint and respect for human dignity,” he added.

His appeal followed reports that police had arrested more than 200 protesters, while rally organizers placed the number of detainees as high as 300.

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Alminaza expressed particular concern over allegations that minors were among those detained.

“Reports that children were among those detained require urgent attention and appropriate protection,” he said.

The bishop also cited reports of arrests on Church property in Manila and alleged restrictions on detainees' access to legal counsel.

The National Council of Churches in the Philippines likewise condemned the reported violent dispersals and arrests, urging authorities to release those unlawfully detained and respect constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

“Reports of injuries, mistreatment and delayed access to lawyers are deeply disturbing,” Alminaza said.

He also raised concerns over alleged harassment of journalists covering the demonstrations.

“The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has documented at least 22 media workers and campus journalists who reported police harassment, including incidents of arrest and attempted arrest,” he said.

Alminaza emphasized that farmers, workers and Indigenous Peoples must be allowed to participate meaningfully in discussions affecting their communities.

“Their concerns about ancestral lands, livelihoods and the environment belong at the heart of any discussion of development,” he said.