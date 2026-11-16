Abra Rep. Joseph "JB" Bernos on Monday backed the Department of Agriculture's (DA) temporary restrictions on pork imports, citing nearly P28 billion in losses suffered by local hog farmers during the first seven months of 2026.

Bernos said the restrictions were necessary to give domestic hog producers an opportunity to recover from mounting financial losses, although he stressed that food security and stable pork prices must remain priorities.

“We support the restrictions imposed on the import of pork to provide an opportunity for our local hog producers to breathe and regain their footing,” Bernos said.

The lawmaker acknowledged that imports play an important role in maintaining the country's food supply but warned against allowing foreign products to undermine domestic hog production.

He urged the DA to coordinate closely with local producers and develop complementary programs to prevent supply shortages during the restriction period.

“As soon as possible we need to determine the appropriate interventions to complement the import ban. We have to be realistic also because we also have to have a stable supply of pork for Filipino consumers,” he said.

The DA announced the 60-day restriction covering nine pork cut varieties under Department Order 33, citing severe losses among domestic hog raisers.

According to data cited in the order, pork imports accounted for 39 percent of the country's supply in 2021, rising to 61 percent in 2025.

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Meanwhile, the country's pork self-sufficiency rate declined from 74.3 percent in 2021 to 65.5 percent in 2025.

The figures underscored growing concerns over the domestic hog industry's ability to compete with imported products.

Bernos acknowledged calls from hog producer groups to extend the restrictions but said policymakers must balance the industry's recovery with consumers' access to affordable pork.

“There’s a delicate balance that has to be struck, and this should be one of our top priorities,” he said.

The lawmaker, a member of the House Committee on Food and Agriculture, also urged authorities to monitor pork traders and retailers for possible price manipulation and hoarding during the restriction period.