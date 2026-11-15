NBI offices in NCR closed during ASEAN

Offices of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in the National Capital Region (NCR) will be closed during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit

“In observance of the special non-working days, NBI Head Office and all NBI Clearance Centers within Metro Manila are closed on November 16, 17, and 18, 2026,” said the bureau in a public advisory.

“Regular operations will resume on Thursday, November 19, 2026,” informed the agency.

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Malacanang issued last September Proclamation No. 1447 which declared November 16 to 18 as special non-working days in the NCR.

The Palace explained that the suspension is aimed at easing traffic congestion as well as to ensure the safety and security of summit participants.