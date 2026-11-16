The Philippine government repatriated 1,379 Filipino trafficking victims from overseas and rescued another 855 individuals from domestic exploitation over the past year, the Department of Justice (DOJ) reported.

Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) conducted 142 domestic anti-trafficking operations since November 2025, resulting in the rescue of 855 victims and the arrest of 171 suspected traffickers.

Authorities also coordinated the safe return and assistance of 1,379 Filipinos who had fallen victim to trafficking networks abroad.

“These figures carry a deeply human meaning,” Vasquez said.

“Our responsibility is to protect their dignity, uphold their rights, and ensure that those who profit from these violations and suffering are held accountable under the law.”

Vasquez also highlighted the Philippines' retention of its Tier 1 ranking in the United States' 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report, indicating that the country meets the minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking.

Despite the recognition, he urged law enforcement agencies and government partners to intensify rescue operations, victim protection and prosecution efforts.

The DOJ said it continues to strengthen the country's anti-trafficking framework through the enforcement of Republic Act 11862, or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022, and Republic Act 11930, which addresses online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

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The department is also implementing newly approved Victim Identification Guidelines and improving the National Referral Mechanism to facilitate assistance for trafficking survivors.

Other initiatives include the launch of the IACAT Protect Portal to strengthen reporting and case management.