TAGUIG CITY — Questions over the number and custody status of minors apprehended during Sunday's protest in Sucat, Muntinlupa City, persisted on Monday, 16 November, as police reported their turnover to social welfare authorities while some families raised concerns about access to their children.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) acting director Police Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano said minors taken into custody during the protest had been turned over to appropriate government agencies, accompanied by their parents.

Abrahano made the statement during an interview with DZRH as authorities continued processing individuals apprehended following the confrontation between police and members of Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan.

Meanwhile, a NET25 report published Monday said relatives remained outside the police facility, with some parents claiming they had not been allowed to see their children.

The report placed the number of apprehended individuals at 219, including 21 minors.

Separately, GMA News cited volunteer lawyer Abigail Aman as saying 19 minors were among those apprehended, including six children younger than 14.

According to the GMA report, the minors had been released from police custody with assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and brought to a Bahay Pag-asa facility where their guardians could pick them up.

Southern Police District director Police Brig. Gen. Rodel Pastor maintained that the minors were considered rescued rather than arrested and were processed for documentation before their turnover to social welfare authorities.

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The reports provided different figures and accounts of the custody arrangements. However, these differences have yet to be clarified through an official consolidated record.

The arrests followed a confrontation between police and protesters during a caravan opposing the Pax Silica initiative, the Luzon Economic Corridor and other issues surrounding the 49th ASEAN Summit.

Police maintained that demonstrators obstructed a public road and refused instructions to disperse, while protest organizers and rights advocates questioned the arrests and alleged excessive use of force.

In a separate account, UPLB Perspective reported that relatives, lawyers and paralegals were allowed to enter Camp Bagong Diwa late Sunday evening following negotiations with authorities.

The campus publication also relayed allegations from families concerning inadequate access to food, drinking water and legal assistance. These claims have not been independently verified.

The developments have drawn attention to the handling of minors during police operations, particularly their prompt turnover to appropriate authorities and access to parents, guardians and legal counsel.