The ceiling of San Vicente Ferrer Quasi-Parish collapsed onto church pews in Barangay Salimbao, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, on Tuesday, 20 October 2026.

Parish priest Rev. Fr. Mario Combong confirmed that the collapse damaged the church's interior, but no injuries were reported.

The incident raised concerns about the structural integrity of the building and the safety of parishioners attending religious services.

Members of the Gagmay’ng Kristohanong Katilingban (GKK), or Basic Ecclesial Communities, immediately helped clear the debris and clean the affected areas.

Combong thanked parishioners for their swift response and cooperation following the incident.