The complaints were filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) on 13 and 14 October following an investigation into suspected anomalous flood control projects.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed criminal complaints against 21 individuals, including Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials and private contractors, over alleged irregularities in flood control projects in Davao City.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has subpoenaed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Regional Director Juby Cordon in…

DPWH Region XI Director Juby Blancaver Cordon appeared before the National Bureau of Investigation on Thursday and submitted 10 boxes of…

In its referral letters, the NBI recommended prosecuting the respondents for falsification of documents under the Revised Penal Code and violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The respondents include 12 officials and personnel of the DPWH Davao District Engineering Office:

District Engineers Richard Ragasa and Ferdinand Dallo

Assistant District Engineers Lilibeth Sarmiento and Emilio Sucaldito Jr.

Construction Section Officer-in-Charge Roberto Mamaril

Materials Engineer Kim Anthony Duque

Project Engineers Lylan Froy Sison, Andre Villacorte and Alexander Omadley

Project Inspectors Aljon Barcoma and Arvin Rafols

Accounting Unit Head Kristine Apao

Also named were Genesis88 Construction Inc. owner Glenn Escandor and company personnel Saturnino Bentulan, Benjamin Zosa, Faye Ramirez, George Servano and Roy Bohol.

The NBI likewise included Agong Builders and Construction Supply Inc. owners Merlita Amplayo and Raymarc Kim Amplayo, along with project engineer Christian Rey Balingit.

The bureau's findings will undergo preliminary investigation by DOJ prosecutors, who will determine whether sufficient grounds exist to file charges in court.

Meanwhile, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon welcomed the filing of the complaints, reiterating that individuals implicated in anomalous flood control projects would not receive preferential treatment.

“Walang exceptions. Walang special treatment,” Dizon said.