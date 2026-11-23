Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said Monday that former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan and Samchan Foreign Exchange Corporation President Felicito Gueverra will be testifying on substantially different matters when it comes to the case of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

“The testimonies of [Bonoan and Guevarra] are different in substance, so there is no effect on one another, it only adds to the evidence via testimonial evidence,” Clavano said on the Ombudsman’s newly-launched radio program.

The spokesman of the Office of the Ombudsman explained that Guevarra completed the picture that prosecutors wanted to paint when it came to Romualdez’s plunder case at the Sandiganbayan, stressing that his testimony would be vital in proving the money trail for the alleged P7.4 billion kickbacks.

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Clavano pointed out that a factor that was difficult to prove on their end was the mode of transactions that were utilized when funds were allegedly collected from the deliveries of cash-filled suitcases from the bodyguards of former congressman Zaldy Co.

“The transaction, the mode of transaction was cash, and this money exchange, all of its transactions are through cash. So we will get a better understanding and we hope that the justices will get a better understanding of how things really transpired,” he stressed.

Guevarra surrendered to officials of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) last Thursday, 19 November, over two months after a warrant was issued for their arrest.

The Ombudsman previously noted that the Samchan executive had returned at least P343 million to the government which came from the alleged commissions he had from his transactions with Romualdez.

For Clavano, the restitution was a sign of “good faith” on the part of Gueverra and indicated that he was willing to cooperate with the government in terms of prosecuting corruption.

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Even with the returned funds, Clavano stated that it was not necessarily the only condition that the Ombudsman established to grant Guevarra’s immunity.

“Again, it shows good faith, but it’s not...the condition that was set by the Ombudsman. It’s not just restitution. It’s the cooperation that was most important. Because at the end of the day, what we want to happen here is for the truth to come out,” he stated.

Among the conditions that were expressly mentioned in a press statement that the anti-graft body released on Friday, 20 November, required Gueverra to fully and truthfully cooperate, to turn over Samchan’s records, remain in the country, and stay under the custody of the Department of Justice.

Clavano warned that the failure on the part of the Samchan executive to abide with such conditions would lead to “firm and serious consequences.”

Crooks learning new tricks

During his explanation of Gueverra’s importance to the prosecutor’s case, Clavano said that corrupt officials were beginning to learn practices that allowed them to circumvent government agencies like the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

The assistant ombudsman explained that officials were learning from individuals that were previously captured to find ways to evade law enforcement, particularly when it comes to avoiding the use of bank accounts to move around stolen funds.

“You know, when the corruption is on this scale, usually it doesn’t go through banks. There is no deposit slip, no signatures, no AMLC records that there was a transfer from account A to account B. Usually, their transactions are in cash,” Clavano explained.

Citing the case of Romualdez as an example, the anti-graft official said that the AMLC found no transactions that were out of the ordinary on the part of the lawmaker despite their allegations concerning billions of public funds.

“Cash is really the basis. And like I explained, it goes for so many other cases these days. The people know, public officials know that they should not use banks because they could be caught. That’s all recorded. There is a paper trail, there is a signature,” he stated.

Supporting his point, Clavano urged the public to refrain from listening to political narrators that were claiming that the transactions never went through the accounts of Romualdez as he maintained that it was not the theory of the Ombudsman.

Instead, the official urged the public to look into what Gueverra had to say regarding the case to figure out what actually happened.

On Monday, the Sandiganbayan Third Division affirmed receipt of the prosecutor’s omnibus motion to exclude Guevarra from the case with an intent to utilize him as a state witness.

The anti-graft court, however, said that it would be needing some time to rule on the matter, deferring the decision to a later date as it also seeks to resolve the bid of prosecutors to call Guevarra as a witness in the ongoing bail hearings of Romualdez’s plunder case.