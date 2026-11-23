The Philippines is negotiating with the United States to reduce tariffs on Philippine exports from 12.5 percent to 10 percent, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said Monday, 23 November 2026, as questions persist over Washington's claim that Manila agreed to source all its food and energy requirements from American suppliers.

Roque said discussions with her US counterpart remain ongoing and declined to disclose details until the negotiations are finalized.

“We are working on this, of course, the tariffs and the free-trade agreements because we need to make sure that we get our products sold in the different markets of the world,” Roque said in a broadcast interview.

The United States imposed a 12.5 percent tariff on covered Philippine products in July following a trade investigation involving allegations of inadequate enforcement against goods produced using forced labor. The rate replaced an earlier 10 percent tariff.

Roque's remarks followed US President Donald Trump's claim that the Philippines had agreed to purchase 100 percent of its agricultural products and energy requirements from the United States.

The announcement prompted concerns among business groups and agricultural stakeholders about the potential effects of such an arrangement on domestic industries and existing trade relationships.

However, Roque stressed that discussions with Washington were continuing and that no final details could be disclosed.

“The Presidential Communications Office would be the one who will disseminate the information, once there is information that we can already share with the public. For now, all negotiations are still ongoing,” she said.

Also read Customs chief confident BOC will hit P1T revenue target

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said discussions with Trump focused on diversifying the Philippines' sources of food and energy rather than committing exclusively to American suppliers.

The Department of Energy also clarified Monday that proposals involving additional energy purchases from the United States had not been finalized.

New trade agreements

Meanwhile, Roque welcomed progress in the Philippines' free trade agreements with Chile and Canada, saying the arrangements could expand export opportunities for Filipino businesses.

The Philippines signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Chile on 19 November during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China.

Negotiations for a separate Philippines-Canada free trade agreement were concluded on 14 November, although the agreement has yet to take effect.

Roque said improved market access to Canada would benefit the semiconductor and electronics industries, as well as agricultural producers.

“For Canada, it’s a big opportunity for the semiconductor and electronics industry, and it is also a big win for the agriculture sector, especially our farmers and the community. Our products would be sold in Canada with preferential tariffs, meaning our products can now compete with all the competitors in the Canadian market,” she said.

She cited Philippine mangoes, particularly those produced in Guimaras, as among the agricultural products that could benefit from improved access to the Canadian market once the agreement is implemented.

The trade secretary also expressed optimism that negotiations for a free trade agreement with the European Union could be formally concluded before the end of 2026 or during the first quarter of 2027.

“It’s substantially concluded, and we are pushing it to be concluded within the year; if not, in the first quarter of 2027. This will open huge potential across the EU market, especially for semiconductors, minerals, and automotive parts, which are our main exports and drive our exports. At least now, we are opening our agriculture sector that is important to us,” Roque said.

The Philippines and the EU reached substantial agreement on the proposed trade deal in September, but final negotiations and implementation requirements remain outstanding.

Roque said Philippine exports grew 15.4 percent in 2025 and continued registering monthly increases through September 2026.