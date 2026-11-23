The Philippine National Police (PNP) has arrested a suspect in the robbery and killing of a 72-year-old former party-list representative in Antipolo City, Rizal, following an investigation involving surveillance footage and witness accounts.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Monday, 23 November 2026, that the suspect was apprehended in Barangay Mahabang Parang, Angono, Rizal, on 20 November, three days after the incident.

The victim, a former representative of the United Movement Against Drugs party-list group, sustained a stab wound to the right side of his abdomen on 17 November.

According to police, the former lawmaker drove himself to a hospital in Antipolo City despite his injury but was declared dead at approximately 8:20 p.m. that day.

Investigators reviewed closed-circuit television footage, traced the suspect's movements and gathered witness statements to reconstruct the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Information obtained from the victim's former co-worker and family members also helped police establish the suspect's identity and whereabouts.

Authorities recovered several belongings allegedly taken from the victim, including identification cards, ATM cards, 10 calling cards and an iPhone wrapped in light-brown plastic.

Police said the suspect also had an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 20 in Catarman, Northern Samar.

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The suspect is being held at the Antipolo City Police Community Precinct and was scheduled to undergo inquest proceedings for robbery with homicide on 23 November.

Meanwhile, investigators are awaiting the results of the autopsy and forensic examinations, including fingerprint analysis, buccal swab collection and comparative DNA testing.

Police said the findings would help establish the circumstances of the attack and strengthen the evidence against the suspect.

Nartatez emphasized the importance of thoroughly examining every available lead before drawing conclusions.

“Sa isang imbestigasyon, walang impormasyong dapat basta balewalain. Sometimes, it takes connecting several pieces of evidence before we can move forward. What matters is that our investigators remain patient, thorough, and committed to finding the facts. We owe it to the victim's family and the public to do the job properly and let the evidence speak for itself,” Nartatez said.

The PNP said the investigation remains ongoing as authorities await additional forensic findings.