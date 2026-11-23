The Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading toward its biggest collision yet.

Marvel has released the latest trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, offering fans a deeper look at the massive crossover that will bring together the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men in one of the franchise’s most ambitious events.

The trailer opens on an emotional note, focusing on Steve Rogers/Captain America and Peggy Carter/Agent Carter as they discuss whether to reveal Steve’s identity and history to their son. With Steve serving as the voice guiding the preview, the moment suggests that the former Captain America’s personal stakes will be at the center of the upcoming battle.

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The return of Steve also raises questions about whether he will face a sacrifice similar to Tony Stark/Iron Man’s final stand in Avengers: Endgame, especially as the heroes prepare to face Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom.

The trailer also confirms more returning characters, including Kate Bishop and Cassie Lang, expanding the roster of younger heroes joining the fight. While Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel does not appear, the character’s connection to the upcoming conflict continues to fuel speculation among fans.

Peggy Carter and Steve Rogers. Screengrab from IG/Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four. Screengrab from IG/Marvel Studios

Mystique Screengrab from IG/Marvel Studios

A historic MCU gathering

The biggest reveal, however, is the scale of the team-up.

The trailer showcases the X-Men, Avengers and Fantastic Four standing together, marking a major milestone for Marvel Studios as characters from different corners of Marvel history finally share the screen.

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The lineup brings together members of the original X-Men film franchise with newer MCU heroes, including the Fantastic Four, Shang-Chi and other key figures introduced throughout the recent phases of the cinematic universe.

One of the most anticipated moments features James Marsden’s Scott Summers/Cyclops delivering the iconic X-Men rallying cry: “To me, my X-Men!”

The sequence also highlights appearances from Mystique, Nightcrawler, Gambit and Mr. Fantastic, giving fans their first major glimpse at how Marvel’s different superhero worlds will collide.

The Latverian witches. Screengrab from IG/Marvel Studios

Doctor Doom's warning

The trailer further builds the threat of Doctor Doom, who delivers a chilling message to the heroes: “All of you have lived stolen lives. But now you must give them back.”

The line takes on new meaning as the trailer reveals more about Steve Rogers’ family and the personal losses the heroes may face.

The preview also gives fans a look at the new Avengers Tower, featuring its signature “A” opening into a ship launch area, as well as a dramatic shot showing other Earths visible from Earth-616 — hinting at the massive multiverse conflict ahead.

The next era of Marvel

Beyond the spectacle, Avengers: Doomsday represents a turning point for the MCU as it brings together characters from different generations of Marvel storytelling.

The film follows years of interconnected stories, from the original Avengers lineup introduced in 2012 to the arrival of the Fantastic Four and the return of Marvel characters previously associated with 20th Century Fox.

The trailer also teases the emotional weight of the conflict, particularly with Steve Rogers now returning to the battlefield while Sam Wilson continues carrying the Captain America mantle.