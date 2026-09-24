“Kinukuhanan natin siya ng statement,” Matibag said.

Cordon also submitted documents requested by investigators.

“There are about 10 boxes documents na aming iisa-isahin para makita natin kung ano talaga ’yung pangyayari doon sa mga proyekto ito,” Matibag said.

He added that the NBI would make its findings public even if investigators find no basis to file charges.

“Kung wala naman ebidensya magtuturo para magfile ng kaso ay ipapahayag din natin ito,” he said.

The NBI is investigating 51 flood control projects in Davao City that have been flagged for possible irregularities.

Matibag said the bureau is also examining projects awarded to Genesis88 Construction, Gemma Construction and Agong Construction, including possible links of the contractors to members of the Duterte family.

The NBI earlier said documents showed possible ghost or substandard projects among those under review. Matibag said only six of 47 initially flagged projects were clearly problematic based on the bureau’s preliminary assessment.

The bureau will also seek additional documents from the Commission on Audit as part of the investigation.

Matibag said subpoenas may later be issued to contractors depending on what investigators find in the records submitted by the DPWH and COA.

“Isubpoena natin sila after natin pag-aralan ang dokumentong binigay ng DPWH at COA eventually kung kinakailangan,” he said.