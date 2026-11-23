In a time when most songs are just a tap away, Isha Ponti is giving her debut album a more tangible form. The young singer-songwriter has released a limited-edition vinyl record of LIKAS, marking a new chapter for a collection of songs that introduced her as both a performer and a songwriter.

The special LP gives listeners another way to experience the 10-track album, which draws from five themes: Longing, Illusion, Kindness, Acceptance and Self-Love. Each song reflects a part of Ponti’s personal experiences and discoveries, making the record a collection of stories shaped by her own perspective.

A defining part of the album is that Ponti wrote all 10 tracks herself. Rather than relying solely on her voice to make an impression, she has taken an active role in shaping the stories and emotions behind her music.

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Her interest in singing began when she was seven years old. Over time, that early passion developed into songwriting, allowing her to turn personal thoughts and experiences into original compositions.

Now, Ponti is looking beyond her debut release. She recently wrote Papunta Na Ba Tayo?, a duet with GMA actor Kelvin Miranda, which is scheduled for release and promotion in January 2027.

She is also hoping to work with more artists in the local music scene. Among her dream collaborations are Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo, Maki, Janine Teñoso, Moira and Ice Seguerra. These aspirations reflect her interest in learning from fellow Filipino musicians while finding new directions for her own songwriting.

Ponti will also take the stage with CRIB band for its first major concert, CRIB on the Move, on 4 December, at 8 p.m. at the Music Museum. The show will feature Ogie Alcasid, Joey Generoso and Sitti Navarro as special guests.

Produced by Synth X and Ponti Entertainment Production, the concert will bring together artists from different corners of OPM for an evening of Filipino music.