Biclatan center aims to improve emergency response and bring public safety services closer to residents

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla joins Cavite and General Trias City officials during the inauguration of the newly constructed Community Police Assistance Center and Fire Sub-Station in Barangay Biclatan, General Trias City, Cavite, on November 23, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Cavite PPO)

A new Community Police Assistance Center and Fire Sub-Station was inaugurated in Barangay Biclatan on Monday, 23 November, as the city government moves to strengthen public safety and improve access to emergency services.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juan Victor “Jonvic” Remulla graced the inauguration and blessing ceremony, joined by Cavite Governor Francisco Gabriel “Abeng” Remulla and General Trias City Mayor Luis “Jon-Jon” Ferrer IV.

Also present were Cavite Police Provincial Director PCOL Ariel R. Red, General Trias City Chief of Police PLTCOL Archimedes L. Baking, and other local officials and stakeholders.

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Funded by the General Trias City government, the newly constructed facilities are intended to provide residents with more accessible police assistance and fire protection services while strengthening emergency response capabilities in the community.