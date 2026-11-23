The Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) has granted the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) motion to amend the criminal information in the high-profile Manila Arena kidnapping case, formally naming gaming tycoon Charlie “Atong” Ang and Police Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Jay Orapa as additional accused.

DOJ Spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez said Manila RTC Branch 185 approved the prosecution’s Motion to Amend Information after a panel of state prosecutors found prima facie evidence to indict Ang and Orapa for kidnapping and serious illegal detention in connection with the disappearance of six cockfighting enthusiasts.

Following the ruling, the presiding judge of Branch 185 inhibited from handling the proceedings after the defense filed a motion seeking the judge’s disqualification.

The case has since been re-raffled to Manila RTC Branch 175 for continuation of trial proceedings.

Martinez also confirmed that the defense has filed a Motion to Defer Arraignment and Suspend Proceedings, citing a pending Petition for Review before the DOJ challenging the prosecution's resolution.

The court has noted the motion as parties await the scheduling of the next hearing before Branch 175.

The Manila RTC case stems from the abduction of six sabungeros—Mark Joseph Velasco, Marlon Baccay, James Baccay, Rowel Gomez, John Claude Inonog, and Rondel Cristorum—who were last seen on 13 January 2022.

Witnesses reported that the men were taken to the basement of the Manila Arena in Santa Ana, Manila, and forced into a gray van after participating in a cockfighting derby.

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In December 2022, the DOJ initially filed six counts each of kidnapping and serious illegal detention against six Manila Arena security personnel.

Arrest warrants were issued in January 2023, and the six accused were apprehended later that year following a police operation.

Between April 2021 and January 2022, over 30 individuals linked to cockfighting operations went missing across Manila, Laguna, Batangas, and Bulacan.

In 2025, whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan—one of the original six accused in the Manila Arena case—implicated Ang as the alleged mastermind behind the abductions, claiming the victims were killed over alleged match-fixing and their bodies dumped in Taal Lake. Ang has consistently denied the allegations.

Prior to the amendment of the Manila Arena case, the DOJ indicted Ang, Orapa, and 20 other respondents in December 2025 on 10 counts of kidnapping with homicide and 16 counts of kidnapping with serious illegal detention across courts in Lipa City (Batangas), Sta. Cruz (Laguna), and San Pablo (Laguna).

In January 2026, non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against Ang and his co-accused.