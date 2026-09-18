The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has subpoenaed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Regional Director Juby Cordon in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control projects in the 1st District of Davao City.
Cordon was directed to personally appear before the NBI on 24 September at 1 p.m. and submit documents related to the investigation.
The subpoena covers alleged violations of Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code, or malversation of public funds; Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act; and Republic Act No. 9160, or the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001.
The subpoena follows NBI Director Melvin Matibag’s disclosure that the bureau had flagged 47 of 100 flood control projects in the district represented by Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte. Of the 47 projects, six were described by Matibag as clearly problematic based on documents reviewed by the bureau.
The projects are part of a reported P1.9-billion flood control program in the district, which Matibag said was awarded to Genesis88 Construction Inc. based on DPWH records. He said the NBI is examining why a single contractor received the projects.
Matibag also said the NBI’s initial review found alleged “ghost” and substandard projects, as well as projects appearing to share coordinates despite having different titles and separate budgets. He stressed that the investigation remains ongoing.
The NBI director earlier said the owner of Genesis88 was a “long-time friend” of the Duterte family. However, the bureau has clarified that Paolo Duterte is not among those being subpoenaed at this stage and that the investigation is focused on contractors and DPWH officials and personnel linked to the projects.
The bureau is expected to issue additional subpoenas to individuals and construction companies linked to the projects as the investigation continues.