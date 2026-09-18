The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has subpoenaed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Regional Director Juby Cordon in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control projects in the 1st District of Davao City.

Cordon was directed to personally appear before the NBI on 24 September at 1 p.m. and submit documents related to the investigation.

The subpoena covers alleged violations of Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code, or malversation of public funds; Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act; and Republic Act No. 9160, or the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001.