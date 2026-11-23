The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested two individuals suspected of involvement in online child sexual exploitation and rescued two minors during an entrapment operation in Quezon City.

In a statement Monday, 23 November 2026, the bureau said operatives of its Human Trafficking Division conducted the operation in Novaliches on 10 November.

“Two minor victims were also rescued and subsequently turned over to the CSWDO (City Social Welfare and Development Office),” the NBI said.

The two suspects were presented for inquest before the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office for qualified trafficking.

According to the NBI, the operation stemmed from intelligence provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police through the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center.

“Prompt action by the NBI-HTRAD uncovered a Filipino facilitator linked to a long-running pattern of online child sexual exploitation,” the bureau said.

“Subsequently, reports from a partner non-government organization confirmed that the Subject was offering minors for online and physical abuse,” it added.

The NBI said the information helped investigators identify a suspected facilitator allegedly involved in arranging the exploitation of minors.

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Authorities subsequently conducted the entrapment operation, resulting in the arrest of the two suspects and the rescue of the children.

The minors were placed under the care of local social welfare authorities for appropriate protection and assistance.

The suspects face further legal proceedings in connection with the trafficking allegations.

Their identities were not disclosed in the bureau's statement.

The investigation highlights cooperation between Philippine and Canadian authorities in identifying suspected online child exploitation activities.