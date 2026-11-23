The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested an alleged bogus contractor accused of defrauding a married couple of more than P5.3 million intended for the construction of their dream home.

The suspect was arrested on 11 November 2026 during an entrapment operation conducted by the NBI Counter Terrorism Division (NBI-CTD) in Pasay City.

According to the bureau, the suspect faces possible charges of estafa under the Revised Penal Code, in relation to the Contractors' License Law, and violations of the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA).

The arrest stemmed from a complaint filed by a couple who had hired the suspect to construct their house for an agreed contract price of P8.8 million.

Believing they were dealing with a legitimate contractor, the couple initially paid P4.75 million as a down payment.

However, when they demanded that construction begin, the suspect allegedly required an additional P620,000 and threatened not to proceed with the project unless the amount was paid.

The couple complied, bringing their total payments to P5.37 million.

Growing suspicious, the complainants checked the online records of the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) and discovered that neither the suspect nor his construction business appeared in the agency's list of registered contractors.

Also read Sabah-Mindanao undersea energy cable planned—Marcos

They subsequently filed a complaint with the NBI.

Investigators coordinated with the PCAB, which confirmed that the suspect was not included in its records of licensed contractors.

The NBI then conducted the entrapment operation that led to the suspect's arrest.

The bureau reminded individuals planning construction projects to verify contractors' licenses and credentials before entering into agreements or releasing substantial payments.