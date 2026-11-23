Batanes Bishop Danilo Ulep has urged voters to reject vote-buying, political patronage and personal interests as the province prepares to elect a new representative to the House of Representatives on 28 November 2026.

In a pastoral letter ahead of the special congressional election, the bishop of the Prelature of Batanes called on residents to choose their next lawmaker based on integrity, qualifications and commitment to public service.

“We appeal to all voters to exercise their right to vote with conscience and discernment,” Ulep said.

“Do not allow yourselves to be influenced by money, material inducements, political patronage, personal interests, blood or affinity relations and empty campaign promises,” he added.

The special election will fill the congressional seat left vacant following the death of Batanes Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr. on 21 September.

Ulep reminded voters that their decisions would affect the province's future and the welfare of its communities.

“Let us remember that our vote is not merely a personal privilege but a moral responsibility that helps shape the future of our province and our communities,” he said.

The prelate encouraged residents to evaluate candidates based on their character, experience and ability to serve the public rather than their popularity or political connections.

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“Look beyond popularity, and political alliances,” Ulep said.

“Examine the character, qualifications, experience, and track record of those seeking public office,” he added.

Ulep also appealed to the four candidates to conduct their campaigns with honesty, respect and dignity.

“Present your qualifications and platforms truthfully,” he said.

“Refrain from vote-buying, misinformation, intimidation, character assassination, and other dishonest electoral practices,” he stressed.

Four candidates are contesting the province's lone congressional seat: former Batanes Gov. Marilou Cayco of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas; Luis Andres Abad of the Liberal Party; retired government employee John Gato of the Nationalist People's Coalition; and retired Philippine Navy officer Edward Ike De Sagon, an independent candidate.

Abad is the son of former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad and the late Batanes representative Henedina Razon-Abad.

According to the Commission on Elections, Batanes has 13,138 registered voters, making the upcoming race one of the country's smallest congressional elections in terms of electorate.