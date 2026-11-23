Truth Commission chairman and former International Criminal Court judge Raul Pangalanangan present the findings of the commission during a conference held at the Philippine Normal University in Manila.

The church and civilian-led Truth Commission has documented 8,320 killings linked to former President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, highlighting the lack of investigations and convictions in thousands of cases.

Commission chair Raul Pangalangan, a former International Criminal Court (ICC) judge, presented the findings during the commission's first national conference at Philippine Normal University in Manila on Monday, 23 November 2026.

“8,320 killings was fully documented in the studies of the team of our executive director,” Pangalangan said.

“During the war on drugs, the investigative mechanisms did not move forward,” he added.

Pangalangan said only a small number of cases reached the courts, resulting in the convictions of nine individuals, including police officers.

He stressed that thousands of other cases still require investigation by government authorities.

The commission intends to submit its initial findings to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and make the results available to national and international organizations pursuing accountability.

“The results of our findings will be shared with anyone who will find it useful both national and internaitonal government and non-government,” Pangalangan said.

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Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida, who attended the conference, assured the commission that the DOJ would examine its findings and assess which cases could support prosecution.

“Definitely we will have a panel to review everything kasi they check on the verifiable facts,” Vida said.

The justice secretary emphasized the need to establish sufficient evidence before filing charges.

“we don’t want to file weak cases if ever we will file,” he said.

“‘Pag walang mabalingan ang mamayan kawawa naman. ‘Yun ang gagampanan ng DOJ. Please expect it from us,” Vida added.

Victims concentrated in poor communities

According to Pangalangan, men accounted for 96.6 percent of the documented victims, while 81.3 percent were adults aged 25 to 54.

The commission also recorded victims as young as 12 years old and below.

Pangalangan said the killings disproportionately affected impoverished communities, particularly waterfront settlements, relocation sites and informal settler neighborhoods.

“There is a class line of the victims and, for me, the most significant part of this is that the killings were clustered around the waterfront communities, resettlement sites and informal settler barangays that is Tondo, the Navotas waterfront of Bagong Silang and Payatas,” he said.

The commission identified five urgent priorities for government action: preventing deaths in custody, responding immediately to threats against potential victims, protecting witnesses and their families, preserving evidence and correcting inaccurate death records.

The findings add to continuing efforts to establish a comprehensive account of the deaths associated with the Duterte administration's anti-drug campaign.