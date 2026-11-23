The Movie, Television Review and Classification Board issues official statement re the controversial TV Reality show PBB Collab 3.0

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) is taking action following more than 2,100 complaints filed against the reality television program Pinoy Big Brother: Collab 3.0 over concerns involving disability sensitivity.

In an official statement released on 23 November, MTRCB announced that it will meet with representatives of the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, to address the controversy.

The meeting follows a letter from the NCDA concerning a circulating video showing some housemates allegedly imitating speech characteristics associated with persons with disabilities.

MTRCB Chairperson and CEO Lala Sotto confirmed that the agency had received over 2,100 complaints against the program in the past two weeks.

“We share the commitment of the NCDA and the Department of Social Welfare and Development in promoting disability sensitivity and human dignity, while ensuring that media content remains respectful and inclusive for all Filipinos,” Sotto stated.

Expected to attend the meeting are NCDA Executive Director Glenda Relova and Jayme Mariño, chief of the agency’s Information, Education and Communication Division.

The discussions will also tackle concerns raised by the NCDA and DSWD, including calls for stricter editorial supervision and greater sensitivity in unscripted television programming.

The development comes after the program’s livestream was halted over the weekend, adding to the controversy surrounding the reality show’s latest season.