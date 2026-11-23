Christmas took on a creative and sustainable meaning as lyf Malate Manila officially welcomed the holiday season through its annual Christmas tree lighting celebration, “Feliz lyfidad!: Pista ng Pasko sa lyf Malate Manila!” on Friday, 20 November 2026.

Held at the hotel's lobby, the celebration brought together guests, partners, stakeholders, and members of the community for an evening of festive entertainment, a live choral performance, and the much-awaited lighting of its Christmas tree.

Departing from conventional holiday decorations, lyf Malate Manila's Christmas tree stood out for its unconventional construction, incorporating used cartons and other recycled and repurposed materials.

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According to Maritess Dela Cruz, lyf Champion of lyf Malate Manila, the creative installation reflected the property's philosophy of embracing life's continuous cycle of destruction and rebuilding, encouraging people to reinvent themselves and live boldly.

The concept echoes the hotel's motto, “Live Your lyf Boldly,” highlighting how discarded materials can be transformed into something meaningful through creativity, resourcefulness, and a willingness to start anew.

Beyond the festivities, the celebration also carried a charitable purpose, with Bahay Aruga (A Free Halfway House for Pediatric Cancer Patients) Inc. chosen as the event's beneficiary. The organization provides temporary accommodation and support for children undergoing cancer treatment and their families, giving the occasion a deeper sense of community and compassion.

From left: Bobby Horrigan, Maritess Dela Cruz, Janeth Delos Reyes, Monica Lorenzo, Manila Vice Mayor Chi Atienza, Tomas P. Lorenzo, and Cathy Caceres Ko join the “Feliz lyfidad!: Pista ng Pasko sa lyf Malate Manila!” Christmas tree lighting celebration.

Among those present were Manila Vice Mayor Chie Atienza, Joycelyn Agsaway, director of Operational Excellence and general manager of Somerset Alabang Manila; Faith Quijano, general manager of Citadines Roces Quezon City; and Rence John Reyes, area general manager for non-Makati properties and general manager of Ascott Bonifacio Global City and Citadines Bay City Manila.

Also in attendance were Myra Jean Bass, hotel manager of Citadines Bay City Manila; Jenna San Diego, director of Revenue Management and Global Reservations; Denise Oligario, director of Sales and Distribution; and Juvilyn Maguliano, operations manager of Ascott Bonifacio Global City.

Tomas P. Lorenzo, President with Maritess Dela Cruz, lyf Champion of lyf Malate Manila.

Chi Atienza, Vice Mayor of Manila at the Pista ng Pasko sa lyf Malate Manila