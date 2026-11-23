Governor Sol Aragones welcomes the world boxing champion following his victory over Spain’s Brandon Moreno.

IBF minimumweight world champion Pedro “Kid Heneral” Taduran shows his championship belt during a courtesy visit to Laguna Governor Sol Aragones following his fourth successful title defense.

SANTA CRUZ, Laguna — International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight world champion Pedro “Kid Heneral” Taduran received recognition from the Laguna provincial government following his successful fourth title defense, bringing international sporting pride to the province.

Taduran, who is associated with Cabuyao City, paid a courtesy visit to Laguna Governor Sol Aragones, who acknowledged his achievements and dedication to professional boxing.

The Filipino champion retained his 105-pound world title after defeating previously unbeaten Spanish challenger Brandon Moreno by unanimous decision on 7 November 2026 at the Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The judges scored the 12-round contest 115-113, 115-113 and 120-108 in favor of Taduran, marking his fourth successful defense since reclaiming the IBF championship in July 2024.

During the courtesy visit, Aragones recognized the boxer's discipline, perseverance and accomplishments, which the provincial government described as a source of inspiration for aspiring young athletes.

The Laguna Provincial Information Office said Taduran's continued success demonstrated the ability of Filipino athletes to compete at the highest level of international sports.