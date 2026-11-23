The Office of the Ombudsman was pleased with the recent decision of the Sandiganbayan Third Division to deny the petition for bail filed by Senator Rodante Marcoleta in relation to his pending case of plunder, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said.

Clavano explained that the reason why their office was “pleased” with the development was because their theory against Marcoleta concerned a provision of the Anti-Plunder law that was not commonly used.

“This is a validation to our investigators and prosecutors that the theory that the Ombudsman used was correct. Because the denial of bail is an indication that the evidence of guilt is strong,” he said during their newly-launched radio program.

It can be recalled that the Ombudsman charged Marcoleta with a case of plunder last July over his receipt of P75 million in campaign donations prior to the 2025 national elections.

Also included in the case were his donors, former congressman Mike Defensor, and businessmen Aristotle Viray and Joseph Espiritu—all of whom were separately charged for violation of the anti-gift giving law for their transactions with the senator.

The particular provision of the plunder law that Clavano was referring to was contained in Section 1(d)(6) which finds officials guilty of amassing ill-gotten wealth “by taking undue advantage of official position, authority, relationship” to “unjustly enrich himself” at the expense of the public.

In a briefer penned by Third Division Associate Justice Ronald Moreno, he stated that the court found that the senator had taken advantage of his relationship with his donors, who by themselves have invoked their long-standing friendship with him.

“The enrichment was unjust and at the expense and to the damage of the Filipino people,” Moreno wrote.

Also read Clavano: Bonoan, Guevarra testimonies different ‘in substance’

Clavano, for his part, reiterated that the theory was “novel” in nature given the fact that people would immediately attribute a crime of plunder to the accumulation of P50 million through a pattern and series of transactions.

It is worth noting that Marcoleta was one of the three notable public officials that were charged with plunder under the term of Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla along with former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senator Jinggoy Estrada.

Of the three, Marcoleta’s case was the only one that was not involved in the multi-billion peso flood control scandal, which allegedly saw funds being delivered from contractors, to officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways, then to the properties of public officials.