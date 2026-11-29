Malacañang on Sunday, 29 November 2026, criticized Sens. Robinhood Padilla and Imee Marcos over their calls to end the Philippine government's cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC), reminding the lawmakers that victims of alleged extrajudicial killings during former President Rodrigo Duterte's administration continue to seek justice.

Padilla and Marcos earlier filed a resolution urging the executive branch to cease cooperation with the ICC, seek Duterte's release and repatriation, and refrain from enforcing the reported ICC arrest warrant against Sen. Ronald dela Rosa.

“Huwag kalimutan na ang pinagsisilbihan nila ay ang buong sambayang Pilipino at hindi si dating Pangulong Duterte lang o ang mga co-perpetrators niya sa extrajudicial killings,” Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a statement.

Castro stressed that the senators should also consider the thousands of lives lost during Duterte's anti-drug campaign and the families still seeking justice.

Human Rights Watch reported that Duterte's war on drugs, launched after he assumed office on 30 June 2016, had resulted in the deaths of more than 12,000 Filipinos, mostly from poor urban communities, with at least 2,555 killings attributed to the Philippine National Police.

“Dapat na isipin nating lahat na may mga biktima sa karumaldumal na patayan sa panahon ni dating Pangulong Duterte na naghahanap ng tunay na hustisya,” Castro said.

“Kung anuman ang saloobin nila, huwag idamay ang buong Pilipinas. Sa tunay na hustisya makakamit ang totoong katahimikan at pag-usad sa buhay at hindi sa pagtatakip ng kasalanan ng kaibigan o ng kanilang poon,” she added.

Duterte trial opens Monday

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Meanwhile, the ICC confirmed that Duterte's trial on charges of crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder will open before Trial Chamber III in The Hague, Netherlands, on Monday, 30 November, at 10 a.m. local time (5 p.m. Manila time).

The judges will first determine whether Duterte understands the charges against him before asking him to enter a plea.