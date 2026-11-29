Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy has called on Filipinos to join the Dapat Isa Lang Movement, a people's initiative pushing for the passage of an anti-political dynasty law.

“For nearly forty years, the mandate of our 1987 Constitution to prohibit political dynasties and guarantee equal opportunities for public service has remained unfulfilled,” Uy said over the weekend.

“It is time to give life to this constitutional mandate,” the archbishop added.

Uy said the Dapat Isa Lang Movement has the backing of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

The prelate described political dynasties as both a political and moral concern in the country, citing their impact on equal opportunities in public service and government accountability.

“When political power is concentrated in the hands of a few families, opportunities for other qualified citizens to serve become limited, and holding public officials accountable becomes more difficult,” he explained.

“Unchecked power can breed corruption, and corruption destroys lives, especially those of the poor,” he added.

Under Article VI, Section 32 of the 1987 Constitution and Republic Act 6735, Filipinos may directly propose and enact laws through a people's initiative.

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The petition must secure the signatures of at least 10 percent of registered voters nationwide, with at least 3 percent of registered voters in every legislative district represented.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will then verify the signatures and determine whether the petition satisfies the legal requirements.